Don Urges Creation of Nationwide Mathematical Research Centres

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A professor of Mathematics at the University of Ilorin, Jacob Gbadeyan, has called for the establishment of fully equipped mathematical research centres in Nigerian universities.

This, he said, would enhance research in all areas of Mathematics and improve the training and retraining of teachers and researchers in the subject.

Gbadeyan, who made the submission while delivering his 199th inaugural lecture of the university titled, ‘God the First and the Greatest Mathematician: Man the Ultimate User of Mathematics,’ stated that the proposed centres might be specialised according to the research interest of each university in the country.

He added that the centres would complement the activities of the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja.

Gbadeyan also stated that mathematics programmes from the Universal Basic Education (UBE), post-primary and tertiary levels, must enjoy incentives to encourage interest in the subject.

He said valuable prizes might be awarded for excellence in the subject at pre-tertiary levels, while broad-based scholarships should be awarded at the tertiary level, including postgraduate level for all mathematics subjects.

Gbadeyan also suggested that recruitment of mathematics teachers at the pre-tertiary levels should emphasise teaching skills and academic performance.

He said doing so would encourage potential maths teachers to upgrade their teaching skills, possibly by acquiring a postgraduate diploma in education.

He pointed out that “industry skills or components should be included in the mathematics programmes at the tertiary level.”

Gbadeyan called on the 774 local government councils in the country to invest in teaching and research in maths, adding that this would encourage healthy competition in mathematical and scientific development in the country.

