Breaking: Court Frees El Zakzaky, Wife

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

A Kaduna State High Court has freed the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN)Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.

In a ruling on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, upheld a no-case submission filed by El-Zakzaky and his wife, and ordered their release.

The duo had been in detention since December 2015 following clashes between IMN members and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.

They were being prosecuted by the Kaduna state government for alleged culpable homicide, among other charges.

Details shortly….

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

