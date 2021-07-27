Kanu: Onitsha, Nnewi Residents Close Markets in Solidarity

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Residents of the commercial city of Onitsha and industrial town of Nnewi yesterday abandoned their businesses to stay at home in solidarity with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, who was billed to appear for trial in a Federal High Court in Abuja.

As early as 7a.m. yesterday, roads leading in and out of Onitsha and Nnewi were blocked while motorists, motorcyclists and even pedestrians were stopped from accessing the cities.

Sources in Onitsha said youths suspected to be members of the IPOB made bonfire in most streets in the city, while also forcing vehicles entering the city to return.

The popular Onitsha Main Market and other adjourning markets were closed, just as schools, banks and other commercial activities in the towns were grounded.

Videos circulating on the social media also showed that shops, markets and offices were locked in Onitsha and the streets deserted.

In Nnewi, THISDAY gathered that youths suspected to be IPOB members also smashed cars belonging to motorists who attempted to enter into the city.

A source in Onitsha Main Market, Mr. Lizinus Eze, said: “We heard it yesterday as a rumour that there will not be market today, but this morning we found out that people were making bonfire everywhere in the city. Nobody has spoken to us about what is happening, but we learnt that members of the IPOB were trying to force people to stay at home in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu who is appearing in court today.”

Meanwhile, in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, THISDAY reporter who moved round found that commercial activities were going on without hitches.

A commercial driver who works with Star Sunny Motors told THISDAY in Awka that there was a notice warning commercial vehicle drivers to stay at home in solidarity with the IPOB leader who was to be arraigned.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the situation and said that men of the command were working hard to stop any further protest.

Ikenag said: “We are engaging them peacefully, and the good thing is that the locals are also supporting us to clear the road of barricades.

“As I speak to you, normalcy is returning to the city. We have gotten the support of the people and even the vigilante service, and barricades have been removed and normalcy is creeping back.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

