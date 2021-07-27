Kaduna Vows to Ensure Release of Remaining Abducted 83 Baptist School Students

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Government has promised to ensure the release of the remaining 83 students of the Bethel Baptist High School still being held in captivity by bandits.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He also said the state government will ensure that the students who have been freed, will write the ongoing NECO examination.

On July 5, bandits invaded the school and abducted 121 students. One of the students was later released by the bandits due to ill health, while 28 others regained freedom on Saturday and were reunited with their parents on Sunday.

Six of the students have so far escaped from captivity.

The commissioner, who noted that some of the students might have registered for the exam, said the state government was working with the authorities of NECO to enable them write the exams.

“There are students among them that might have registered for the ongoing NECO Senior Secondary School Certificate examination.

“The Ministry of Education and NECO Zonal Office, Kaduna, will ensure that they write their examination at the nearest centre to the students,” Mohammad said.

The commissioner, while rejoicing over the release of the students, commended the parents and the management of the school for their patience and resilience in this trying moments.

“We also commend all the good people of Kaduna State and security agencies for the significant roles they have been playing to ensure the safe release of these students.

“It is our prayer that the released students put this horrific experience behind them as they forge ahead with their lives,’’ the commissioner said.

According to him, “The government will do the needful to ensure the release of the remaining students still in captivity.”

