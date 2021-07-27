IG Approves Posting, Redeployment of Newly Promoted AIGs

*Ex-FCT police chief, Ciroma, moved to Zone 7

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, Tuesday ordered the posting and redeployment of the 24 newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs).

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, a Commisioner of Police, said the posting was in line with the new manpower development policy of the force.

The statement said newly promoted AIG and imediate past FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Ciroma, moves to Zone 7 Police Headquarters, Abuja while AIG Usman Belel, AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka were posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime and Zone 9 Police Headquarters, Umuahia respectively.

Others are AIG SPU FHQ Abuja, Zaki M. Ahmed , AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, Mustapha Dandaura; AIG CTU FHQ Abuja, AIG Dansuki D. Galadanchi.

The list shows that AIG Okon Etim Ene will move to Zone 17 Akure; AIG Usman Nagogo, AIG Border Patrol FHQ Abuja; Muri Umar Musa, AIG Zone 13, Ukpo Dunukofia Awka; AIG Lawal Jimeta Tanko, Commandant, Police Academy, Wudil, Kano and AIG Usman Bell, FCID Annex, Lagos.

Others include AIG Adebola Longe, AIG DOPS FHQ Abuja; AIG Musa Adze, Investment FHQ; AIG Philip Sule Maku, AIG DICT FHQ Abuja; AIG Usman Gonna, AIG Zone 6, Calabar; AIG Adamu Usman assigned headship of Police Cooperative.

The deployment exercise also showed that AIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro will head Zone 7, Yola while AIG Mohammed Azare is in charge of DTD, FHQ, Abuja.

Others affected by the exercise are AIG Maigana Sani, AIG FCID Annex Kaduna; AIG Adamu Madaki, AIG Zone 12 Bauchi; AIG John Ogbonnaya, AIG Maritime, Lagos; AIG Ede Ekpeji, AIG Zone 8, Lokoja; AIG Mohammed Bageda will oversee Armament, Force Headquarters.

Others include AIG Bello Makwashi, Zone 15, Maiduguri and AIG Balarabe Abubakar in charge of Works, Force Headquarters.

The statement said “the IG has assured the nation that the posting and redeployment of the senior police officers would further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, is targeted at improving policing services across the country and effectively responding to security threats in the country”.

It said the posting and the redeployment of the senior police officers is with immediate effect.

