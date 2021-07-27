Glo Mega Data Changes the Paradigm with 1TB Plan

To give heavy data users an unmatched experience on its network, Globacom is availing them a whopping 1TB of data under the Glo Mega Data Plan.

The Mega Data Plan, which has been delighting heavy data users on Glo network with different value-adding packages, has the irresistible N100,000 plan which gives a total of 1TB of data valid for 12 months.

The company, which is renowned for innovation and competitive pricing, disclosed in a statement in Lagos that the plan would be particularly useful for home broadband users, such as Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and Small and Medium Enterprises customers who have the need for higher data consumption.

“The Glo Mega Data Plan, particularly the N100,000 plan, is packaged to address the needs of heavy data subscribers for reliable and affordable internet service. It will help millions of people who rely on the internet to work or study from home, carry out most business and social transactions as well as hold meetings, seminars, religious worship, among other activities”, the statement added.

Globacom which stated that the 1TB for N100,000 plan offers the best value in the market urged heavy data users to make utmost use of the opportunity to enjoy endless online experience.

Other plans available on the Glo Mega Data Plan include N30,000 which gives subscribers 225GB, with a validity of 30 days, N36,000 which offers 300 GB and also comes with 30 days’ validity, N50,000 plan which offers 425GB and 90 days’ validity, N60,000 which offers 525GB of data valid for 120 days and N75,000 which gives 675GB and has 120 days’ validity.

Globacom said that the Mega Data packs could be used on any compatible device such as handsets, modems and laptops, adding that the offer is available for both existing and new Glo subscribers. It is also auto-renewable and can be shared with other subscribers on the Glo network.

