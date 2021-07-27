Buhari: Nigeria Will Sustain Relationship with Spain, Qatar

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the cordial relationship Nigeria has with Spain and Qatar would be sustained.

Buhari stressed that Nigeria values ties with her longtime allies and would continue to lubricate the relationships.

Buhari gave the assurance while receiving the outgoing Ambassadors of Spain, His Excellency, Mr. Marcelino Cabanas Ansorena, and that of The State of Qatar, His Excellency, Mr. Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Muhanadi, at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, Spain would ever remain relevant in the developed world, noting that Nigeria was glad to be in relationship with such country in the areas of trade, technology, education and other spheres of life.

He said: “Generation after generation, we have been together, and we will continue to build on the relationship”.

Buhari’s assurance was contained in a press release issued that was issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, which stated that relations between Nigeria and Qatar have been strong and credible, particularly as oil producing nations.

He noted that the two countries were closely related, and the ties would be maintained.

In his remarks, Ansorena disclosed that his four years in Nigeria were pleasurable ones, adding that relations between the countries woud “continue to be excellent.”

He promised to be a new Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain, pledging that his country would continue to invest more in agriculture, food processing the fight against human trafficking.

The outgoing envoy commended Nigeria’s democracy, saying it has consolidated “and will continue to grow.”

On his part, the Qatar ambassador thanked the President for the support extended to him to make his tour of duty successful.

