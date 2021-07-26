Ooni, Others to Attend Onalaja’s Installation as Rotary Club President

Onalaja

The Ooni of Ile Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, will lead dignitaries from all walks of life including the business class and society big wigs to the installation of Rtn. Bamidele Onalaja (CEO of RevolutionPlus real estate company) as the 20th President of Rotary Club of Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

The installation programme is slated for high octane event centre; the Glitz Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos and will be chaired by acclaimed ICT entrepreneur, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo MD/CEO, Slots System with frontline philanthropist and God’s handmaiden, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi (Iya Adura) Founder, Love of Christ Church Generation Church C&S as Chief Launcher.

Other dignitaries include Dr. Larry Izamoje of Brilla Group as co-launcher and top-flight celebrity journalist, Bashorun Dele Momodu as Keynote Speaker while the District Governor, Rotary International District 9110, Rtn. Remi Bello will be the Chief Host.

An array of society big wigs and celebrities including ex Super Eagles Captains; Peter Rufai, Yobo Joseph and his pretty wife Adaeze, as well as Nollywood stars and top class musicians; Odunlade Adekola, Adekunle Gold, AY Makun, Toyin Abrahams and others have pledged to honour Rtn. Bamidele Onalaja on his day of glory.

