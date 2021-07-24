We’re Prepared for Today’s Election, Says LASIEC

• Federal High Court declines request to stop council poll

Segun James

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has said it was fully prepared for today’s local government council elections into the 20 local government and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

LASIEC disclosed that 15 political parties will participate in the election.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi yesterday refused requests by 11 political parties to halt the holding of the Chairmen and Councillors election into the 57 local government councils and LCDAs in Lagos State.

Addressing journalists on preparation for the election, LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, said the commission was leaving no stone unturned to ensure the election was free, fair and credible, adding that non-sensitive materials for the election had been distributed across the 37 LCDAs and the 20 local government areas, while the sensitive ones were being distributed to the affected areas with the supervision of security personnel.

She said that all steps necessary had been taken to ensure the safety of the materials.

The LASIEC boss said that for the safety of everybody that would be taking part in the election the COVID-19 protocols would be observed, every voter was expected to wear facemask to the polling unit, social distance maintained while the chairs and tables to be use in the election shall be sanitised.

She explained that assistance shall be rendered to the disabled persons to guarantee their voting with ease, while the aged ones and pregnant women shall be given preference.

She explained that voting would start by 8a.m. and end by 3p.m., adding that those on queue before the 3p.m. deadline would be allowed to vote, but those that decided to join the queue after the deadline shall be denied the opportunity of voting.

Phillips stated that card readers shall be used in all the 20 local government areas and 37 LCDAs that the election would hold, and where card readers fail, incident forms shall be used, noting that the results of the election shall be loaded on LASIEC web as they are turned in. She maintained that they were working on the web to make it effective.

Honourable Justice Akintayo Aluko made the decision in a ruling delivered yesterday in Suit No FHC/L/CS/596/2021 which was filed by the Alliance of Social Democrats and10 other political parties against Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and Lagos State Government.

Justice Aluko in the ruling upheld the submissions of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

The Court declined jurisdiction to hear and determine the suit seeking to stop the conduct of the election coming up today, 24th July 2021.

In a similar development, the above decision of the Court was also upheld in another matter filed by the Youth Party against LASIEC and another in Suit No FHC/L/CS/625/2021.

The Court not only declined jurisdiction but vacated the Interim Order of Injunction earlier granted in the matter on the 12th July 2021.

In view of the two rulings, the elections into the 57 Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State will be held today as earlier scheduled.

Lagos State Government called on members of the public to peacefully exercise their franchise by ensuring that they come out to vote and abide by the guidelines of LASIEC.

YIAGA Director of Programmes, Cynthia Mbamalu, which made the call during press conference with journalists in Lagos, said LASIEC must ensure uniformity of consistency in the application of guidelines across all polling stations by election officials.

“LASIEC must improve on its communication and engagement with election stakeholders. The commission should improve its collaboration with election observers, CSOs, security and the media. It must be transparent and accountable to boost citizens’ confidence in the local government area election process.

“For future local government area elections, LASIEC should provide a simple and straightforward process to facilitate timely accreditation for domestic observers,” she said.

According to Mbamalu, security agencies should collaborate with the commission to secure election materials, personnel and citizens. She charged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties during the election.

“Security personnel deployed for the election should conduct themselves with the utmost sense of responsibility, professionalism and impartiality. They should be on the alert to forestall any attempt to circumvent the election using violence and intimidation.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

