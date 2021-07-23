Buhari, Abdulrazaq Felicitate with IPI Secretary, Adedoyin, at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kwara State Governor, Kwara State Governor ,Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. have felicitated the Secretary of the International Press Institute (IPI), Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, as he marks his 60th birthday today.

The president in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), to celebrate with the senior journalist, “whose antecedents have continued to inspire many in the media profession.”

He congratulated the former Kwara State Commissioner for Information on the milestone preceded by years of hard work and focus, “which had seen his steady rise in journalism, with contributions to the development of the country, particularly in youths and community development.”

President Buhari, while observing Adedoyin’s interest in always projecting the strength of the country, and the African continent in his representation on the executive board of the IPI, commended his sense of patriotism and commitment to nation building.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant Adedoyin, fondly called Oloriewe, longer life, good health and strength.

On his part, Abdulrazaq commended Adedoyin’s giant strides as a journalist, thoughts leader, party administrator, and community development advocate.

“I join our compatriots, home and abroad, to felicitate Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, the Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom, on his 60th birthday anniversary. A man of depth and a bridge-builder, Oloriewe is a man of peace and a lover of development and of our people. He is a journalist, editor, publisher, and administrator whose professional attainments and contributions stand tall for posterity,” he said.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I rejoice with the Oloriewe and wish him more rewarding years in good health and service to humanity. I especially commend him for his unwavering support for our administration,” he added..

