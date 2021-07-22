Boomplay Partners Airtel on Data Streaming

Africa’s streaming platform, Boomplay and telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, have announced a strategic partnership that will offer subscribers access to affordable streaming on Boomplay.

The Airtel-Boomplay partnership rides on the Airtel Streaming Data Plan and will give music lovers the opportunity to save more on streaming data cost as music lovers will enjoy 500MB exclusive data for only N100. To activate the plan, customers are required to dial *141# from any Airtel line.

While unveiling the new partnership, General Manager, Boomplay Nigeria, Oladele Kadiri, affirmed the company’s commitment of making music more accessible, stating that, “We are very optimistic about the partnership with Airtel, which will enhance music streaming and downloading for our users, through affordable data packages, while also cementing the business relationship between the two companies.”

Commenting on the partnership, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, said Airtel would be delighted to offer a platform that would connect more Nigerians to the music they love at a much more affordable cost. “At Airtel, we are always exploring opportunities that will make life better and more enjoyable for our valued customers. With this partnership with Boomplay, music lovers need not worry about exorbitant streaming cost as we have simplified the experience and made it much more affordable for everyone,” Balsingh said.

Through the partnership, Boomplay is living up to its promise of making music streaming more accessible. Telecommunication partnerships across Africa play an important role in Boomplay’s advancement strategy, as the company seeks to work with stakeholders to achieve its vision of empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

