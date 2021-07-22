A-29 Super Tucano Fighter Planes Arrive Nigeria

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Air Force Thursday announced the arrival of A29 Super Tucano fighter planes from the United States.

The aircraft arrived Kano State at about 12:34pm.

The fighter jets were received by the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen.Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the service chiefs.

A statement issued by NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the arrival of the long awaited aircraft.

“The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano, today, (Thursday) July 22, 2021 at about 12.34pm.

“On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao,”it said.

The fighter jets departed United States on July 14, 2021.

The aircraft flew through five countries, notably Canada, Spain, Greenland, Iceland and Algeria before arriving Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

