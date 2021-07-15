‘Youth Empowerment Will Enhance Digital Transformation’

Emma Okonji

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology in Delta State, Mr. Ben Okonta, has restated efforts of the state government in building digital capacities among youths.

According to him, the population of youths in Delta State is an advantage to drive digital transformation across the state, if they are well equipped with the right digital skills.

Okonta gave the assurance recently, while giving details of the ongoing ICT Youth Empowerment Programme, organised by the state Ministry of Science and Technology, in collaboration with Delta State Innovation Hub, which seeks to train 630 youths in ICT skills from across all local government areas of the state.

Satisfied with the level of commitment of the youths in the ongoing four months empowerment programme, which is currently in its second month, and free of charge for all participants, Okonta said at the end of the training, the beneficiaries would be provided with tool kits that would enable them begin a trade in their various fields of training.

He, however, explained that the state government has already opened discussions with some companies and organisations in the state, to absorb some of them as soon as they complete the training.

“The essence of the training is to equip the youths with digital skills that will drive digital transformation, address youth restiveness, and create employment and wealth in the state.

The training is in phases and the first phase is ongoing for all categories of startups and the unemployed youths in the state,” Okonta said.

He further said the state government has displayed its high level of commitment for ICT development in the state, hence the huge investment in the state ICT Youth Empowerment Programme that is free of charge.

The Director of ICT in Delta State, Mr. Rocky Ighoyota, described the training as massive, designed to bridge digital divide among youths in the state.

The training comes with different courses for the startup academy and for those who are trained to become self- employed.

For the startup academy, the courses include: Basic and Advanced Frontend/Backend, Web Development, Mobile Development, UI/UX Design Essentials, Advanced Networking, among others. Fur the self-employed, the courses include: Home Security Design and Installation Program with CCTV, Access Control and Alarm Solutions. Other courses are Home and Small Office Networking, Advanced Solar and Inverter Installation and Repairs, among others.

The training facilitators who are CISCO certified, expressed satisfaction with the level of performance of the participants, especially the girls, whom they said, have shown strong zeal to learn new things and trends in emerging technologies.

