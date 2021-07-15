Microsoft Pledges Cost-effective Technology for Africa

Emma Okonji

Microsoft has said it will digitalise the entire Middle-east and Africa, by offering cost-effective technology solution for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) that will make their transition seamless.

Microsoft gave the assurance during a recent webinar, where it announced its cloud-based business management solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central, which would be launched in Nigeria, Kenya Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon, beginning from this month.

Highlighting the benefits of the solution, the Regional Business Applications Director for Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA) Emerging Markets, Maher Al-Khaiyat, said: “Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer

interactions. Multiple, disconnected systems are now easily combined under one secure, centralised application.”

According to him, using Dynamics 365 Business Central, would help boost efficiency through automated tasks and workflows, all from within familiar office tools like Outlook, Word, and Excel. “The solution gives businesses an end-to-end view of their operations, with built-in intelligence when and where they need it,” Al-Khaiyat said.

The application is easy to tailor and extend to meet unique business or industry-specific needs. By putting flexibility at the core of the business, Dynamics 365 Business Central enables businesses to start quickly, grow at their own pace, and adapt in real time, making it the ideal solution for SMBs, Al-Khaiyat further said.

Citing recent statistics, Al-Khaiyat said SMBs accounted for over 90 per cent of all businesses in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon, where Dynamics 365 Business Central will launch. SMBs across these markets will be empowered to accelerate the digital transformation of their own business processes using this innovative all-in-one solution.

Addressing the connectivity potential of the solution, Al-Khaiyat said

SMBs could bring people, processes, and data together to manage their business end-to-end, instead of juggling standalone systems that disrupt business flow. With previously disconnected systems now brought together, tasks like connecting workflows across sales and accounting to automatically track cash flow are made effortless.

Dynamics 365 Business Central is easy to integrate with applications like payroll, banking apps, or custom APIs, with the same consistent and secure experience across devices, from laptops to phones, no matter where teams are accessing the application from.

Full Office 365 integration means teams can use familiar tools to work together and connect with colleagues and customers, whether creating professional-looking business documents in Microsoft Word templates, or exporting and updating data in Microsoft Excel.

He said the solution would help customers to work smarter, not harder, since it was designed as a centralised, unified overview of business offerings. “Dynamics 365 Business Central helps business owners and leaders make smarter, more streamlined decisions that improve productivity,” Al-Khaiyat said.

With the solution, business leaders can proactively inform and guide employees, manage budgets, and monitor progress with real-time data on available resources. As a real-time online application, all data stays up to date, making it simple to spot trends, prevent issues, and deliver great customer experiences. Tracking ongoing sales performance is simple, enabling teams to leverage actionable insights to focus on customers that have the greatest potential for long-term growth, Al-Khaiyat added.

He said Dynamics 365 Business Central, could be installed easily, and getting the business up and running quickly.

He said each business has unique needs, which Dynamics 365 Business Central caters for by easily integrating add-on applications and industry-specific solutions.

