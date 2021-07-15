Lions Club to Upgrade Optical Section of Central Hospital, Warri

Sylvester Idowu

The District 404A1 Nigeria of the

International Association of Lions Club are set to upgrade the optical section of the Central Hospital, Warri to meet the demands of patients.

The District Governor, Mrs Fortune Wagbatsoma, who disclosed this at a press briefing last Wednesday at Ugborikoko Community near Warri, said the gesture was part of the District’s humanitarian programmes lined up for the year.

Presenting the roadmap of the newly inuagurated executive, Wagbatsoma said the district would renovate the children’s wards in government hospitals across the zones in the district.

“Infact, there is no eye clinic in Central Hospital, Warri, they are currently making use of part of the emergency unit. They have called on us couple of times.

“We have been donating eye equipment and eye screening materials to them.We have decided to take it further by upgrading what they have.

“Aside upgrading the eye hospital at the Central Hospital, Warri, we have plans to renovate at least three children’s wards in government hospitals across the three zones in the District 404A1.

“We are soliciting for help from the international body to achieve these plans,” she said.

Wagbatsoma said LIONS club with the acronym: Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nation Safety has the objective of serving the poor, needy and the underprivileged in the society.

She said that the humanitarian body has over 200 countries and 1.5 million members across the world, adding that District 404A1 has 2,700 members.

“We care for the blind, childhood cancers, environment, feed the hunger, built boreholes, toilets, diabetes through advocacy and awareness among others.

“District 404A1 has 112 clubs that covers five states and we coverv over 200 communities in 2020.

“We emerged July 1, 2021, we are ready to build on the legacies of our leaders in a new dimension.

“We are going to empower women and engage youth in Delta, feed at least 1000 people in one community in Edo alongside our regular planting of trees, keeping the environment cleans among others,” she said.

The District Governor solicit financial support from corporate organisations, government parastatal agencies to achieve the club’s objectives.

She identified funding, inadequate orientation and conflict as some of the factors militating against their operations.

The district leader applauded the robust relationship existing between the club and the government, adding that they always stand in the gap for the government.

She said LIONS club offers people the platform to serve. develop themselves and networking and solicited for more membership.

