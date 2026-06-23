Civil Society Coalition Protests Wave of Killings, Political Violence in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A coalition of civil society and students’ organisations yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, against the rising wave of political violence and killings in the state, as they also passed a vote of confidence in the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan.

The coalition, operating under the umbrella of the Osun Youth and Students’ Coalition Network (OYSCN), comprising the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Association of Colleges of Education Students (NACES), Osun Youth Network, and other groups, expressed concern over the escalating political tension ahead of the August 15, 2026, governorship election.

Thousands of protesters marched through the major streets of Osogbo from popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, MDS Road, Olaiya Junction, and Oke-Baale Roundabout, calling for an end to political violence and urging stakeholders to support security agencies in maintaining peace and order across the state.

The demonstrators condemned what they described as attempts to politicise security issues and called on the Osun State Government to collaborate with law enforcement agencies rather than engage in actions capable of undermining security operations.

They decried the recent incidents of violence, urging the police to intensify efforts to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

Addressing journalists during the protest, the spokesperson for the coalition and Executive Director of the World Institute for Peace (WIP), Mr. Lamina Omotoyosi, called on the state government to provide greater support for security agencies in their fight against kidnapping, cultism, and political thuggery.

He demanded that the state government deploy Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) bought by the previous administration and provide additional patrol vehicles, motorcycles, and other logistics necessary for effective crime prevention and response.

Omotoyosi commended CP Gotan for what he described as professional leadership and commitment to combating crime in the state despite mounting political pressure.

According to him, “We hereby pass a vote of confidence in the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, for his outstanding leadership, professionalism, and dedication to maintaining law and order in Osun State.

“We are calling for an immediate end to political violence in Osun State and across Nigeria, while demanding the arrest and prosecution of all suspected political thugs with pending criminal allegations before the forthcoming governorship election.

“We have noticed the activities of CP Ibrahim Gotan and his refusal to bow to political pressure regarding some unresolved criminal cases that involved some individuals who have attracted blackmail from the state government; one such instance was the killing last year of Hon Remi Abbas in Irewole that involved some political gladiators.”

“A video also surfaced recently where a wanted notorious political thug mounted the government house gate, clearing some suspected hoodlums to gain entrance to the government house. These and many others are instances that we urge the Inspector General of Police (IG) to beam a searchlight on. In recent times, CP Gotan has successfully arrested some political thugs and cultists who appeared untouchable in the past, which has sustained relative peace in the state.

“It is a dangerous trend when the state government, in the name of politics, persistently undermines the constitutional responsibility of state apparatus, particularly the police, in performing their lawful duty; the state has a tendency to gravitate towards anarchy, especially in this era of insurgency and banditry, and that must not happen in Osun.”

He added: “We, therefore, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tunde Disu, to ensure thorough investigations into allegations of criminal activities linked to political actors hiding in government facilities, stressing that anyone found culpable should be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We demand the arrest and prosecution of all wanted criminal suspects in Osun State, and we call for comprehensive investigations into recent incidents of political violence. Those found responsible should face justice irrespective of their political or social affiliations.”

He further alleged that attempts to investigate some unresolved criminal cases had attracted criticism and political attacks against the police leadership in the state.

The protesters also urged the state Commissioner of Police to strengthen community policing efforts by holding regular security meetings with traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders across the state.