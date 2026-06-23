SDP Chairman, Gombe, Reclaims Secretariat

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The protracted leadership crisis that has rocked the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for nearly one year appeared to have finally come to an end yesterday as the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Gombe, formally assumed control of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja following his recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The development came barely a week after INEC updated its records to recognise Gombe and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), effectively ending months of uncertainty, court battles, and rival claims to the leadership of the opposition party.

Addressing journalists shortly after taking over the secretariat, Gombe described the moment as a triumph of due process, constitutional order and internal democracy, insisting that the party’s actions throughout the crisis were guided by its constitution and validated by the courts.

He said, “Today is a great day for all of us. It is significant because it comes almost exactly one year after the National Working Committee, acting within the powers granted to it by the party’s constitution, took disciplinary action against some erring members.

“It is only due process that brought us to where we are today. We remained patient and committed, and we followed the law diligently. That is why we are here.”

According to him, the crisis began after the NWC suspended and subsequently sanctioned some members accused of misconduct following investigations conducted by a disciplinary committee.

He said the committee’s recommendations were reviewed by a White Paper Committee before final decisions were taken in line with the party’s constitution.

Gombe stressed that all affected members were given adequate opportunities to defend themselves throughout the process.

“We followed due process from the beginning. We relied on the provisions of our constitution, respected the rights of all members, and allowed the courts to determine the issues. Today, that commitment has been vindicated,” he said.

The SDP chairman maintained that the judiciary consistently upheld the principle that political parties possess the constitutional authority to regulate their internal affairs.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 19, 2025, in relation to the party’s Ekiti State governorship dispute, Gombe said the apex court reaffirmed that decisions taken by a political party are binding on its members.

“The Supreme Court made it clear that decisions taken by the party are binding on members and that political parties have exclusive powers to regulate their internal affairs,” he stated.

He added that despite the judicial victories, the party had continued to face challenges in securing official recognition from INEC until the electoral commission eventually reviewed its records and restored the names of the recognised leadership.

“The Commission’s action has effectively settled all disputes regarding the leadership of our party and confirmed the legitimacy of the current National Working Committee,” he said.

In a conciliatory tone, Gombe extended an olive branch to members affected by the crisis, assuring them that reconciliation remained central to the party’s rebuilding efforts.

“The SDP remains one united family. As leaders and as parents, we understand that people can make mistakes. Our doors remain open to all members willing to work for the progress of the party and the nation,” he said.

Gombe further urged members to put the crisis behind them and focus on national development and preparations for future elections.

“We have no other country except Nigeria. The responsibility of rebuilding it belongs to all of us. With commitment, diligence, and the fear of God, Nigeria can take its rightful place in Africa and the Black world,” he added.

Expressing confidence in the party’s future, Gombe declared that the resolution of the crisis had positioned the SDP to play a more prominent role in Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The SDP is back, stronger and more united. We are ready to provide the leadership Nigerians deserve and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he declared.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, had earlier announced that INEC’s recognition of the Gombe-led leadership followed compliance with Supreme Court judgments.