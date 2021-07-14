Synagogue: Succession Battle Begins as THISDAY Interview is Cited as Evidence

Segun James

The battle for the leadership of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) has begun between supporters of the late Founder of the church, Prophet TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, and the elders of the church, who want one of the five ‘wise men’ anointed by the prophet to take over.

THISDAY checks has exclusively revealed that the newspaper’s interview with Prophet Joshua, which turned out to be his last, is being cited as evidence that he never wanted his wife to take over as the leader of the church.

The meeting to pick a successor took place yesterday but was not conclusive, as most of the elders who are foreigners kick against the idea of turning the church into a family business, an intention that is against the will of the cleric before he died.

According to an elder of the church who craved anonymity, “Mrs. Evelyn Joshua was never part of the church leadership or hierarchy. Handing over the church to her may signal a doom for the Synagogue.”

He insisted that most of the elders of the church are foreigners from all parts of the world, where succession is smooth and easy, warning that any attempt to impose Evelyn on the church may force most of them to leave the church.

Prophet Joshua in the THISDAY interview held that: “I would have loved my wife to be like me, but I cannot make her what I am, it is God. It is not possible for me to anoint her; God is the one that anoints people. So it is not possible for her to sit here at the same time; this is not a biological issue, it is inheritance from the saints, it is a partaker from the saints, therefore, I should not use anything in my biological life to stop my spiritual life.

“I am a native of Arigidi Akoko, but as for my divine nature, I am a partaker of the inheritance of the saints, therefore, it is so difficult for me. This is an apostolic ministry, it is not a ministry you read bible, go to theology school, and start preaching. No! It is purely divine. So it is so difficult for me to display my wife, she has to be ready for God. As much as you are ready for God, God will display her.”

According to the elder, it is this battle for succession that is now hindering the announcement of a new leader.

Prophet Joshua died on June 5, 2021, at the age of 57 years.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

