Public Opinion Prevails as Senate Rejects Onochie’s Nomination

• ACF, Ohanaeze, MBF, PANDEF, PDP, CSOs hail decision

Nseobong Okon-Ekong in Lagos, Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Chris Isiguzo in Enugu, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Senate yesterday caved in to pressure from the public as it rejected the nomination of a presidential aide, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, as national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Its decision drew plaudit from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and civil society organisations.

A cross-section of Nigerians had in the last few weeks opposed the nomination of Onochie on the basis that she is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in her home state, Delta and, therefore, called on the Senate to reject her nomination.

The Senate also stepped down the consideration of another nominee, Prof. Sani Adam (North-central), and referred it to the Committee on INEC for further investigation within two weeks.

It, however, confirmed the nomination of five other nominees as INEC commissioners.

The Senate’s rejection of the nomination of Onochie and confirmation of others followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, which screened all the seven INEC commissioner-nominees last week.

While presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, said the committee received petitions against the nominations of Onochie and Adam.

He stated that the petitions against Onochie boiled down to her involvement in politics and alleged membership of a political party.

He, however, added that her nomination violated the federal character principle as there is already a serving national electoral commissioner from Delta State, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu.

He said: “In the case of Ms. Lauretta Onochie, we have studied her curriculum vitae and other relevant documents, followed by exhaustive interaction around the petitions against her nomination, which she responded to accordingly, including attesting that she is not a registered member of any political party.”

According to him, the committee, bound by the provisions of Section 14(3) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on federal character principle refused to recommend Onochie for confirmation.

“Therefore, based on the provisions of Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on federal character principle as earlier stated, and in order for the committee and the Senate to achieve fairness to other states and political zones in the country, the committee is unable to recommend Ms. Lauretta Onochie for confirmation as a national electoral commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission,” he explained.

Also, in a separate statement yesterday by Gaya, the senators said they rejected her nomination because it violated the federal character principle based on the fact that Delta State already had a national electoral commissioner in place.

On the petition against Adam, the committee recommended that his confirmation be stepped down pending further legislative action by the committee.

The Senate, while confirming the five nominees, adopted the recommendations of the committee by rejecting Onochie’s nomination and stepping down that of Adam for further action.

Those confirmed were Prof. Abdullahi Zuru (North-west), Prof. Muhammad Kallah (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), Dr. Baba Bila (North-east) and Mr. Saidu Ahmad (Jigawa).

ACF, Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum, PANDEF, PDP, CSOs, Others Hail Decision

Meanwhile, the ACF has said that the rejection by the Senate of the nomination of Onochie is in order.

Spokesman of the forum, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, said: “It is a healthy democratic development when the legislature checks on the executive. A docile or compliant legislature is a recipe for the worst tyranny.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo also applauded the Senate’s decision.

It said by rejecting Onochie’s nomination, the Senate has started the process of redeeming its image.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that it would have been a bad day for democracy if the Senate had confirmed her.

Ohanaeze stated that for the INEC to remain truly independent, persons with high credibility without any partisanship should be allowed to run its activities.

It said: “We thank the Senate for listening to Nigerians who came out in their numbers to reject Onochie’s nomination. This means they are coming up strong. We must build strong institutions to be able to deliver good governance.”

PDP described the rejection as the triumph of the Nigerian people over what it called the barefaced attempt by the Buhari led-APC administration to corrupt and hijack the commission ahead of the 2023 elections.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the rejection of Onochie by Nigerians had saved the nation from a serious crisis as well as salvaged INEC and the electoral process from a ruinous pollution that would have led to the collapse of the democratic order.

The PANDEF and 25 CSOs also hailed the decision of the Senate to reject Onochie.

Besides, the groups reiterated their earlier calls for the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the 2010 Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 before the Senate.

PANDEF said the Senate did the right thing by rejecting Onochie’s nomination as it was inappropriate and done in bad faith.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, told THISDAY yesterday that Nigerians knew the roles of Onochie in promoting the interests of Buhari and his administration.

“It is, therefore, pleasing that the Senate yielded to citizens’ outcry and discarded partisan interests and other primordial impressions, to repudiate her nomination,” it said, adding: “PANDEF hopes that the Senate, and indeed the National Assembly, would continue with this patriotic and noble disposition when deciding on other critical matters before it, like the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Amendment of the Electoral Act.”

Also reacting, 25 CSOs in a joint statement in Abuja yesterday, acknowledged the Senate for succumbing to public pressure by not confirming Onochie.

They pointed out that her nomination generated controversy over her political affiliation, which in turn, makes her unfit and unqualified for a position that requires utmost neutrality and non-partisanship.

The CSOs include Centre for Liberty, Yiaga Africa, MACAA, The Electoral Hub, Actionaid, Global Rights, Enough Is Enough, The Abuja School, The Nigerian Alliance, Raising New Voices, Ayisha Yesufu, Speak Out Africa Initiative and Ready To Lead Africa.

Others are Centre for Impact Advocacy, Centre for Development Alternatives Research and Studies, Adopt A Goal, CDNDC, The Arts and Civic Centre, Concerned Nigeria, Dinidari Foundation, NESSAction, Aspilos Foundation, NATU Foundation, Lex Initiative for Rights Advocacy and Development (LIRAD) and Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF).

“We would like to put it on record that although Onochie’s nomination was rejected by the Senate based on federal character, we, however, consider that it would be appropriate if the Senate summoned the courage to set the records straight, by insisting that her partisanship and political affiliation is the primary reason for her disqualification – this is important for posterity and future reference,” the CSOs said.

They also reiterated their commitment to the demand for an Electoral Act that reflects the popular wish of the Nigerians. They said: “We reject any plan by the National Assembly to force an illegitimate document on the people.

“We demand an Electoral Act that allows the electronic transmission of results, that empowers INEC to review results declared under duress, that provides INEC with adequate funding in yearly installments, starting two years to an election, that reduces rather than increase the present limits on campaign expenses and many other vital amendments.”

The Middle Belt Forum described the rejection of Onochie’s nomination as a beautiful development, adding that the Senate has by this, proven that it’s not a just rubber-stamp Senate as it is generally perceived to be.

President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, who spoke with THISDAY said: “We need a Senate that will not just be a rubber-stamp; and this Senate, by doing this, has proven that they are not a rubber-stamp Senate; the senators have proven that they are ready to listen to Nigerians, and not the executive.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

