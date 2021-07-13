Sanwo-Olu, Wabote, Okolo to Speak at 15th NBA-SBL July 14 Conference

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will deliver the opening address at the 15th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) on July 14. Also, Dr. Wendy Okolo, Intelligence Research Engineer, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will give the Keynote Speech, while Engr. Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), will deliver the goodwill message.

This year’s Conference, themed “Retooling Business for Change: Leveraging the Tech Explosion”, will explore how businesses can leverage technology to drive transformation.

According to the Organisers, this year’s Conference boasts of an array of carefully selected Speakers and Panelists sourced from the ICT sector, Government, corporate bodies, law firms and law societies. They include Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Gabriel Okeowo, Principal Lead/CEO, BudgIT Nigeria, Justice Kashim Zannah, Chief Judge of Borno State, Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary/CEO, NIPC, Mitchell Elegbe, MD/CEO of Interswitch, Olugbenga Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, and Asue Ighodalo, Founding Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo, among others.

The Panelists will discuss a wide array of topics such as “Tech Innovation and E- Governance”, “The Future of Digital Financial Services & Financial Inclusion”, “Outliers – From Law to There”, “Internet and Broadband Connectivity – Good or Bad?”, and “We All Have a Story” at five plenary sessions on Day 1 of the Conference. There will also be a Question and Answer session with Oyeyemi Aderibigbe, while Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, Vice Chair, NBA-SBL, will give the closing remarks.

Remarks by the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, Chairman, NBA-SBL, Ayuli Jemide, as well as Olumide Akpata, President of the NBA, are expected

to precede the panel sessions.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

