Igbinedion Honours Uwaifo at 80

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion‎, has admonished Nigerians to imbibe the habit of building people rather that destroying them.

He gave the advice at a‎ dinner party he hosted in Benin-city at the weekend to honour Nigerian music icon, Prof Victor Uwaifo, who marked his 80th birthday in March this year.

Igbinedion, who disclosed that he was out of the country when‎ Uwaifo celebrated his birthday, described him (Uwaifo) as ‘great man’.

According to the Benin high chief, “You are a great man; one of the greatest human beings in life. To clock‎ 80 years, you must have a good mind.”

Igbinedion recalled their childhood days in the city, saying: “I was selling Kerosene while Uwaifo was selling Kola-nuts.”

In his remark, Uwaifo, the Joromi maestro-turned academic, who lectured in the University of Benin, expressed surprise at the honour given to him by Igbinedion, saying: “Tonight, Chief Igbinedion has surprised me. This is the man who rose from grass to grace, and who conquered poverty.

“Any person, who wants to know, must be given the opportunity to know and keep knowing. “If you go through the crucible of life, then you will know the value of life, and you must add principles.”

Uwaifo disclosed that he has never smoked in his life and does not take drugs, stressing that: “Music makes me high.

“I have never smoked in my life, and I don’t drink. It’s now that I started taking wine. Music makes me high, I don’t take drugs.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation a 75-inch television and other gifts by Igbinedion to Uwaifo and his wife.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

