FG Unveils Plans for Nigeria Energy Summit 2022

Peter Uzoho

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources has unveiled plans for the fifth edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2022.

Formerly known as the Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), NIES is scheduled to take place in Abuja, from February 27 to March 3, 2022.

The summit, with the theme: “Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition”, aims at driving a new narrative around energy transition.

“Energy transition is real. That is the direction the industry is moving globally and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind,” Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said.

In line with the new focus, the scope of NIES 2022 has been expanded to incorporate the latest industry trends and topical issues that are driving the global energy transition agenda.

“Never in history has an energy transition been attempted so quickly. It is a journey to transform the global energy sector from fossil fuels to zero-carbon supported by societal push towards a sustainable future.

“The energy transition also aims to reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions through various forms of de-carbonisation and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in these conversations,” Managing Director, Brevity Anderson, producers of NIES, Mr. James Shindi, said.

To ensure that the NIES 2022 maintains its position as Africa’s largest and most important industry platform, providing linkage to the world for engineering and technological breakthroughs, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has concluded plans to inaugurate a Technical Committee made up of high-ranking executives from both public and private sector to work along its consultants, Brevity Anderson and the Ministry’s LOC.

With the full backing of the federal government, NIES has over the years witnessed the highest level of attendance by top decision makers, industry leaders and all stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

