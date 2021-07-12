China Backs Nigeria’s Industrial Growth, Receives Automobiles from GAC Motors

Kingsley Nwezeh

The People’s Republic of China weekend expressed its readiness to support Nigeria’s industrial growth especially in the area of automobile manufacturing.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, who spoke during a diplomatic fleet delivery by GAC Motor Nigeria and signing of a partnership agreement with the embassy in Abuja, said the Chinese government supported Nigerian’s industrial drive.

“This really is an important time for me, I want to share with you, that yesterday I presented my strategy – Nigeria China GDP Strategy for the next 50 years cooperation. I want to let you know that this year is very special year, as both countries are celebrating 50 years anniversary since we started diplomatic relations 50 years ago in 1971. What I mean here is that in my strategy, one of the most important prioritized areas is the industry”

“Without Industry you cannot get rich, you cannot get young people to work in this country, so what I mean here is that today is a good testament that the Chinese embassy including myself support the industry, the Motor industry in Nigeria in form of GAC Motors Nigeria.

“I believe that in the future if we get the confidence and get the support from the young Nigerian people, that GAC Motor Nigeria could send more young Nigerians to go to China to learn not only about Chinese culture, but most importantly about skills”, he said.

Following the handover of the automobiles from GAC Motor Nigeria, the GM Commercial and Head of Communication, Mr.Jubril Arogundade, said “GAC Motors is today, very delighted to venture into a partnership with the Chinese Embassy. This partnership is not just about growth, but it is a huge reflection and significance, to importance of the wide acceptance of the Chinese innovations and technology in the world and especially here in Nigeria where GAC Motors also operates its automobile company.

“GAC Motors identifies with young, innovative and brilliant individuals, and our business in Nigeria has enormously carried them along as the visionaries of tomorrow.

We are glad to continue to showcase our strength in automobiles innovation through their young energies”, he said.

Arogundade stated that the company’s “brand has brought hope to the youth by creating industrialisation; a factory where many talented Nigerians will have the opportunity to work and prosper as well. These youths are the future of Nigeria and the future is important to us at GAC Motor

