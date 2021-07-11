Timi Alaibe: I Don’t Know Brenda Ataga

Timi Alaibe, former MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has reiterated that he knows nothing about Brenda Ataga, the widow of the late Michael Usifo Ataga, founder and CEO of Super TV. This is not surprising considering the coverage that the ill-contrived story enjoyed in the past two weeks.

The narrative started with a blogger who—without evidence—dramatically cast Timi Alaibe as the villain in Ataga’s family matters. Said blogger reported that Alaibe was courting Brenda Ataga and that the latter was well-known in Alaibe’s circle as his ‘official mistress’. Deliberately or otherwise, the blogger cast aspersions on the markedly spotless reputation of Alaibe and dragged him out for denunciation. Alaibe’s swift and strong rebuttal shutdown any doubt that may have been created by the insane fabrication:

“My initial reaction was to ignore this nonsense. But in the past 24 hours, I have been bombarded with telephone calls and messages from friends within and outside the country. Why? In the early hours of Saturday night, someone had sent me an anonymous, demonic-sounding social media post linking me with the wife of Michael Usifo Ataga, the late chief executive officer of Super TV.“The insane, unknown writer of the unthinkable falsehood stated that Ataga’s wife left the husband to be my mistress; and that the late Ataga had physically confronted me; and that the woman is a household name among my friends.

The writer added that the woman is also my “official mistress” in “social circle and class.” He went ahead to state that I already have a child from the woman whose DNA matches mine.“I do not understand why a human being with blood in his veins would sit down and conceive such destructive lies just to rubbish not only my person, but to smear the integrity of the woman in question. Up till this moment, I do not know the woman called Mrs. Brenda Ataga; not to talk of having any relationship with her. I wonder why the husband to someone I have never met would confront me about his wife; or how a woman I do not even know would have a child for me! This is utter rubbish because I have never had any business with this woman or the late husband at whatever level. That is the truth as God knows it.

“I am warning whoever is behind this devil-driven, destructive agenda to stop it. Don’t ever think you are hidden. God is watching you. Circulating ruinous falsehood in the social media about innocent persons just to rope them into a crime or dent their image will do you no good. I challenge the person behind this tar-brush to make public any verifiable evidence to corroborate this falsehood. My conscience is clear.”

However, THISDAY Newspaper also reported the story, attempting to convey that something mischievous was currently underway and possibly creeping towards tarnishing the good name of the former NDDC MD. Unfortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful since the narrative was reported in a tone that comes across as equally vilifying.

Without question, the publication dated July 4, 2021, with the headline ‘Who is After Timi Alaibe?’ had missed its target and was not intended to defame Mr Alaibe or advance the rumour any more than the blogger had done. We apologise for any pain that the publication may have caused Mr Alaibe and his family. As we continue to hold him in high esteem.

