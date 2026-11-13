FG: 172 High-Burden LGAs to Benefit From $65m MAMII-Private Sector Intervention

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has said the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), Private Sector Compact, is committing over US$65 million (N89.9 billion) to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths in Nigeria, beginning with 172 high-burden Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Currently the initiative in many states across the country including; Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Ogun, Anambra and Ondo.

The government-led Compact, supported by the World Economic Forum, Gates Foundation, MTN Foundation and MSD for Mothers, aligns private sector, non-governmental and philanthropic resources, technical expertise and delivery capabilities with national maternal and newborn health priorities.

The session also introduced the TEAM OB/NEO training curriculum and implementation framework and unveiled national maternal and newborn health policies and guidelines.

The Gates Foundation, MTN Group Foundation and MSD for Mothers, along with seven private sector and non-governmental organisations, have signalled intent to support the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) as part of the Compact.

The Compact provides a government-led framework for directing these contributions towards identified service delivery gaps, beginning with the 172 high-burden LGAs across 33 states.

It was announced by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, alongside State Commissioners for Health, development partners and private sector leaders.

Anchored in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, the Compact advances the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) by aligning partner financing, products, expertise and supply chains with government-identified priorities and LGA-level evidence.

“Reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths is a national priority and a fundamental measure of the progress we are making in strengthening Nigeria’s health system,” Pate said.

“We are bringing federal and state governments, the private sector and development partners together around a common national plan, with particular attention to the 172 local government areas where the burden of maternal mortality is greatest.”

Nigeria faces an estimated 40,000 maternal deaths and approximately 300,000 newborn deaths annually, equivalent to more than 100 women and 800 newborns each day.

“The MAMII Compact brings focus to this challenge, coordinating public, private and philanthropic efforts to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths,” said Uche Amaonwu, Nigeria Country Director at the Gates Foundation.

Organisations including UNICEF, Bayer, DSM-firmenich, Nestlé Nutrition Institute and Roche submitted Letters of Intent. DP World also shared its support.

The Minister also unveiled the MAMII Private Sector Compact Platform to show implementation coverage, partner contributions and outstanding gaps, and TEAM OB/NEO, a government-led approach to strengthening emergency obstetric and newborn care.

Five national policies were also unveiled, including the Obstetric Fistula Framework and National Sexual and Reproductive Health Policy.

The next stage will require partners to agree delivery milestones, deploy resources to areas of greatest need and report progress against maternal and newborn health outcomes.