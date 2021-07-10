Coscharis Motors Flaunts Locally Assembled Renault at Lagos Fair

By Bennett Oghifo

Coscharis Motors Plc, a subsidiary of Coscharis Group recently showcased two locally assembled Renault automobile models amongst others during the 15th Lagos Motor Fair held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking at the Fair with various stakeholders in attendance, the Coscharis Group General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Abiona Babarinde said “if you recall in July 2019 we formally announced our partnership with the Renault Group to represent their auto brands in Nigeria. We equally showcased our ultra-modern Semi-Knocked-Down Assembly Plant located at our Group Head office in Awoyaya, Lagos. As at today, we are excited to say that Coscharis Motors has since been rolling out two name plates of the Renault Brand, namely Renault Logan and Renault Duster, from the assembly plant. These two locally assembled nameplates are among the five models that include Renault Kwid, Renault Koleos and Renault Oroch respectively on display here today under the Renault brand.”

Commenting on the locally assembled vehicles, an obviously elated Director General of Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council, Dr. Jelani Aliyu said, “I am excited to see that Coscharis Motors has assembled these vehicles in Nigeria. The NADDC and other relevant agencies of government are willing to support you to do more in this regard. I commend and congratulate the leadership and entire Coscharis team and their Renault partners for this great feat and assure the Company of government support towards the growth of local assembling of more Renault models in your plant”

Coscharis Motors equally used the Fair to further remind the market on the ongoing ‘Giveaway’ promotion for any purchase of the Renault Kwid and Renault Koleos that attracts a free Abro Generator, 5% discount, free insurance, free vehicle registration and free vehicle service for the 1st two service. This is coupled with the ease of purchase through flexible finance schemes from Coscharis Mobility, Polaris Bank and other upcoming finance institutions that are finance partners to Coscharis Motors.

The Koleos

The Koleos is designed with a sense of detail and personality enhanced by its sleek appearance and athletic curves.

Behind its chic urban styling, Koleos has the DNA of a true 4X4. The ALL MODE 4×4-i technology allows you to select the transmission mode that your vehicle will need to be equally at home on dirt, mud or sand as it is on tarmac.

Koleos comes with a range of driver assistance technologies including active emergency braking, blind spot detection system, easy trunk access and R-Link 2 media system.

Duster

Customers can choose from 1.6-Litre to 2.0Litre engine but whichever engine, it is built with a robust off-roader looks. With the superb ground clearance, the Duster is a practical and durable vehicle for the Nigerian road.

The interior of the All-new Duster reflects its generous, adventure-seeking nature. The spacious cabin is bright and reassuring. The driver and passenger seats provide plenty of support to ensure your comfort wherever you go. The upholstery features a high-quality finish, as does the dashboard, where particular emphasis was placed on ergonomic design.

Simple and intuitive, the multimedia system Media Nav with touching screen allows you to navigate through all the different functionalities: navigation, phone, radio, Aux/USB ports and Bluetooth® connection to listen to your favorite music.

It also comes with hands free card to lock and unlock the doors from a distance as well as assist to start the air-conditioning before getting into the car.

Logan

New Renault Logan has an even more modern and dynamic design. With redesigned front and rear end panels featuring the new Renault brand light signature, New Renault Logan is a beauty to behold.

New Renault Logan has 5 generous seats to comfortably accommodate all your passengers. Enjoy useful and smart new storage areas, including a phone pouch and a front passenger side net pouch. There’s a new 12 V output in the rear for charging your devices. There’s also a 1/3-2/3* split-fold rear bench seat and a spacious boot to transport everything you need in the way that suits you. Combine utility and pleasure for a journey you’re sure to love. *Depending on the version.

Logan’s ground clearance level (155-164mm) enhances its capacity to cope with extremely poor road surfaces (potholes, cobbles, uneven surfaces. The mechanics, bodywork (opening panels), air conditioning/ventilation system and passenger compartment all specially designed to cope with certain countries’ environments where dust is omnipresent. Logan has an excellent thermal comfort standard (the vehicle is designed to deal with “extremely hot” conditions.

Kwid

Inside Renault Kwid, there’s plenty of headroom, legroom and elbowroom for the driver plus up to 4 passengers. There are ingenious storage spaces everywhere.

The Renault KWID’s class-leading boot space of 290L can be extended up to 1100L, making it the perfect partner for a long road trip.

Customers can also personise their vehicle with a pack connect that offers you the possibility to integrate a black front grille with a chrome embellisher, a chrome ring around the fog lamps and a black pearl color for side mirrors.

Customers can now contact our dealer outlets across Nigeria or visit www.renault.com.ng for pricing and specification listings.

We also offer trade-in options so that customers can upgrade to newer models by trading in their current vehicles.

Furthermore, Abiona Babarinde reassured on the company’s aftersales commitment stating that “Coscharis is fully equipped to handle all after-sales – services and repairs timeously with the original spare parts. We are continually confident to simply delight our customers with the Renault brand as the exclusive franchise owner in Nigeria”.

Coscharis Motors Plc is the sole franchise for Renault brands in Nigeria. Currently, we have top-notch sales and service centres across Nigeria with major dealership outlets in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Uyo, respectively.

