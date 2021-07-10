AAAN’s AGM/Congress Holds in Ibadan

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has concluded plans to hold its 48th Annual General Meeting/Congress. The AGM/Congress will hold at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th July, 2021.

The theme for this year’s AGM/Congress is “Boom, Gloom and Doom! Where do we sit?”

Mr. Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, will be among prominent dignitaries at the 48th Annual General Meeting/Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria. The Governor is expected to declare open the AGM. The Honourable Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed will also be in attendance as the Special Guest of Honour.

The President of the Association, Mr Steve Babaeko stated that the Association’s AGM is a platform to actively engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of Advertising in Nigeria and advocate unconventional solutions in rebuilding and rebranding the industry.

The Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Mr. Doyin Adewumi stated that the Association has come to a decision to invite leading experts in their fields to lead the discourse on the theme. He further stated that the impact of the discourse will be beneficial to delegates and members of the Association.

To emphasize the importance of the AGM, the Association has invited Mr. Abubakar Suleiman (MD, Sterling Bank Plc), Mitchell Elegbe (MD/CEO, Interswitch) and Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji (Founder, Future Africa) as speakers.

The panelists include, Mrs. Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer, Interswitch, Mrs. Bukola Akingbade, CEO, Image and Time, Mr. Lanre Adisa, CEO, Noah’s Ark, Mr. Tunde Dosekun, Managing Director, DDB Lagos, Miss Nnenna Onyewuchi, Co-Founder/Director of Strategy, Yellow Brick Road, Mr. Dipo Adesida, Chief Operating Officer of Verdant Zeal Group.

He added that in recognition of meritorious service, some senior members will be honoured and given special recognition awards. Also, young practitioners who have showed exceptional leadership will also be recognised at the AGM/Congress.

The Association’s AGM is always a major event in the nation’s marketing communications calendar and it always attracts overwhelming local and foreign coverage.

This year’s AGM promises to be engaging, memorable and will clearly impact positively on the delegates and the industry at large.

