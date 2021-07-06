S.S Afemikhe Consulting Rebrands to SSAC Advisory and Professionals

A leading professional consulting firm, S.S. Afemikhe Consulting is rebranding after 36 sterling years in business in response to its accelerated growth, renewal of its corporate values and the constantly changing realities of the world today. At the heart of the initiative is a change of its name to SSAC Advisory and Professionals (SSAC) and a modification of its corporate logo.

In a statement signed and made available to the media by one of its Group Executive Directors, Mr. Greg Afemikhe, the company said it has resolved to change its name to SSAC Advisory and Professionals in a rebranding effort to further accelerate its growth and renew its corporate values, given the constantly changing realities of today.

According to the Group Executive Director, “we have had 36 years of offering stellar service to local and international businesses, driving consultancy services in pursuit of Best in Class service delivery and value for money reviews across all sectors of the Global economy.

‘’Now, we think it is time for a strategic refresh. Be assured that even in the face of a new identity, SSAC will continue to deliver efficient and effective services with technological innovation at the core of this and enhance value to our clients without any compromise. We will deliver more value, more productivity and work with our clients to pursue and attain best value, asset optimisation and growth as we embark on enhanced quality service delivery.”

Established in 1986, SSAC Advisory and Professionals is a leading independent accounting, business advisory and consulting firm, leveraging on the knowledge and experience of its elite consultants and extensive network of local and international associates. It works with clients across various sectors of the economy, including multinational and multi-lateral agencies, leaving them with enduring business excellence and ability to apply value for money tools that aid them to do more with less. It also adopts a collaborative approach to partnering with start-ups, SMEs, corporate and public organisations, wanting to enhance performance and maximise shareholder / stakeholder value.

SSAC, a leader in value for money services, has an impressive track record of successfully executing numerous high profile and noteworthy confidential client engagements, deploying its services, varying from business advisory, accounting and assurance, SMEs’ business support, tax advisory to financial services.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

