Akeredolu Appoints Substantive Vice Chancellor for AAUA

James Sowole

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Professor Ige Olugbenga as the substantive vice chancellor of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

The appointment of the vice chancellor was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Richard Olatunde, adding that the appointment takes effect from July7, 2021, for a one-term of five years.

According to the statement, the approval was in line with the exercise of his power under Paragraph 3 (8) of Schedule 1 of Adekunle Ajasin University Law.

A letter conveying the appointment of the new vice chancellor, which was addressed to the university’s chancellor and chairman of Council, and signed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, indicated that the governor approved Prof. Olugbenga’s appointment having been found appointable.

Until his appointment, Ige was the acting vice chancellor of the university.

Akeredolu assured the university community of his administration’s commitment to prioritising home-grown eggheads for effective management of the institution.

While congratulating the new vice chancellor, Akeredolu charged him to work assiduously for the development of the institution.

