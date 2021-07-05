Winners Emerge in Wema Bank’s Essay Competition

Winners have emerged in the Wema Bank Royal Kiddies essay competition, which was organised by the Bank to commemorate the 2021 International Children’s Day Celebration.

The Wema Bank essay competition tagged “Write & Win”, was to test the creative writing abilities of young school children in Nigeria aged 5 – 12 years.

It sought to develop the kids’ writing skills, promote their creativity, imaginative capabilities, reward creativity, as well as drive them towards excellence in their learning process.

The Retail Divisional Head, Dotun Ifebogun, was quoted in a statement to have said, “we want to ensure we support children and help channel their thoughts towards educational and mind building activities.”

According to the statement, Joanne Mosaku emerged the overall winner having scored 78 per cent, and was closely followed by Aiman Elelu and Oshodi Inioluwa, both of whom tied at 76 per cent. He explained that the bank received over 100 entries for the essay competition and these were subjected to checks for qualification criteria of age, minimum account deposit of N20, 000, and adherence to the deadline.

The essays were assessed along with key parameters of content, organiSation, grammar, mechanics, and style, the bank said.

A foremost online educational management company, Mind and Smith, assessed and graded the essays.

Out of the 10 winners, the top three Essays will each get Huawei tablets and Royal Kiddies branded T-shirts. The seven other finalists will each get a N20, 000 prepaid gift card for school supplies in addition to a branded T-shirt. Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Account gives your kids an early start to financial freedom. It is for kids from birth to 12 years old and provides them access to school fees advance, scholarships to fund their education.

