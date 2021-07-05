COAS: Army will Remain Resolute in War against Insurgency

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, said yesterday that the Nigerian Army remained resolute in its resolve to win the war against insecurity and restore peace and security in Nigeria.

He spoke yesterday while addressing personnel of the Nigerian Army at a reception held shortly after the Interdenominational Church Service in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

Yahaya also made history as the first Muslim Army Chief to attend a Christian interdenominational service.

The COAS said army was working in synergy with other arms of the military and security agencies to surmount the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

This, he said, had translated into huge operational successes recorded so far. While urging the personnel to remain steadfast in prayers, he charged all to be determined and resolute in defeating the enemies of the state.

He urged all personnel to remain resilient until the insurgents, terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements were completely destroyed and defeated in order to restore peace and security in the country.

The COAS also enjoined members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) to always remember the army in their prayers.

He appreciated the crucial role they are playing in keeping the home front.

Also speaking, the Chairman Central Organising Committee, NADCEL 2021, Major General Anthony Omozoje, reminded the congregation that the NADCEL is a day set aside to honour the fallen heroes for the supreme sacrifice they made to keep Nigerian sovereign and united.

Omozoje, who is also the new Army Chief of Policy and Plans, also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for the army.

Earlier, in his sermon, the Director Chaplain Services (Protestant), Colonel IG Mairiga, called on the citizenry to join hands and support the Nigerian Army to achieve success.

He noted that the success of the army was a success for all Nigerians. He urged all Christians to be united in prayers for the success of the military and other security agencies for the restoration of peace in the country.

The director said “it is not life that matters but what we do with life that matters.”

