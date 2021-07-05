Akwa Ibom Community Sets up 15-man Committee for N82bn Oil Spill Judgment Funds

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The people of oil-rich Ibeno community in Akwa Ibom State have set up a-15 man oil spill management committee to ensure proper utilisation of the expected N81.9 billion oil spill judgment funds.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had in a judgment debt in June 2021 ordered Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to pay the judgment debt to Ibeno community within 14 days, failure of which eight percent interest would be accruable on the principal sum annually.

The 15-man committee was set up during an emergency town hall meeting with stakeholders of Ibeno community held at the weekend at the palace of the paramount ruler, HRM Owong Effiong Bassey Archianga.

Archianga, while addressing the meeting, noted that over the years, “multinational oil exploration and production companies have been in conflict with host communities over oil spillages with the consequences of environmental degradation, negative socio-economic impacts, health hazard coupled with the pollution of our ecosystem which has affected our occupation as fishermen and farmers.”

Inaugurating the committee in Ibeno, the paramount ruler explained that outside God, man remains the greatest of all creation, but good character is what distinguishes men from others.

According to him, “It is difficult to select, choose or appoint persons into a very sensitive and crucial committee that needs men of integrity and honesty. I hope you would not disappoint me and the people of Ibeno, who on June 26, 2021, mandated me to constitute this committee.”

Issuing terms of reference to the committee, the paramount ruler charged the committee members to assist the office of the paramount ruler of Ibeno and the Ibeno legal team to liaise/contact MPNU, NNPC and any relevant Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) to ensure the payment of the N81.9 billion to Ibeno communities within a reasonable time frame.

He urged the group to ensure that the money is paid into a designated bank account approved by the paramount ruler of Ibeno community.

Parts of the terms of reference read: “To consult the paramount ruler/members of Ibeno Clan Council before taking any major decision or actions.

“To make concrete plans and schedules for the disbursement of the money to families, propose and identify people-oriented projects for execution when the money is paid.

“To keep accurate records of all transactions in respect of the N81.9 billion for future references and reports to Ibeno General Assembly/Clan Council.

“Also to enlighten the youths on the need to maintain peace before, during, and after the payment of the money.

“To perform any other duties which may be assigned to the committees as the need arises.”

Members of the committee are Pastor Udo Edet Udo, chairman; Archbishop Hanson Ebong, vice chairman, and Diamond Akpanika, secretary, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

