Jamaica Lauds Nigeria as Envoy Presents Letter of Credence

Michael Olugbode

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kamina Johnson-Smith has commended Nigeria for initiating the Technical Aid Corps, (TAC), Scheme where professionals in different fields are sent to some developing nations.

Johnson-Smith gave the commendation when the Nigerian High commissioner to Jamaica, Ambassador Dr Maureen Tamuno, presented her Letter of Credence to her and the Governor-General of Jamaica, His Excellency, Patrick Allen.

The minister noted that TAC had contributed to the development and growth of other countries.

Johnson-Smith applauded the bilateral relations between Jamaica and Nigeria and described the TAC assistance by Nigerian Government to Jamaica as highly rewarding.

She called for a review of the agreements between the two nations in the areas of air transport, trade, culture and tourism.

In her response, Tamuno noted that Nigeria remained a great investment destination with her large landmass, human and natural resources among other endowments.

She called for cultural exchange programmes between the two countries.

Similarly, the envoy visited the Jamaican Senate on the invitation of the President of the Senate, Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson.

Tamuno was warmly received by the Senate President and other senators during their parliamentary sitting.

Tamuno shared with the lawmakers her plans for Jamaica and Nigeria, emphasising that Nigeria has the advantage as an investment destination because of her numerous natural resources and thanked the senators for honouring her with an invitation and solicited their support to bring her plans to fulfilment.

Tamuno, who is also the Ambassador to Belize, Haiti and Dominican Republic and the Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority, ISA, presented a copy of the Letter of Credence to the Secretary General of the ISA, His Excellency, Mr Michael Lodge.

Lodge, while welcoming Tamuno, recognized Nigeria as an important member of the authority, and shared with her the progress and plans of the authority especially with regards to the African group.

Tamuno thanked the Secretary General for the warm welcome and assured him of Nigeria’s willingness to explore the seabed opportunities and also asked for regular training and capacity development for experts in developing countries.

