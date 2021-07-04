IHS Lagos Innovates Centre officially Opens Its Doors

Versecom Limited, an enterprise technology company building sustainable IT and Power solutions for Africa opens its low-cost co-working space – IHS Lagos Innovates Centre, in partnership with IHS Nigeria in Alimosho, Lagos.

Versecom Limited is launching this initiative with sponsorship from IHS Nigeria – the largest subsidiary of IHS Towers, and support from Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

The Low-Cost Hub initiative was created to tackle the cost of office and community barrier to business entry faced by most Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and freelancers in the country. The Hub offers a seat at N1000/day (50% to 80% lower than current market rates) and is targeted at idea stage to pre-seed startups and freelancers around Lagos; with plans to build more low-cost hubs across the state.

IHS Lagos Innovates Centre (the Energy and Environment Hub) located in Rafiu Jafojo Park Shasha, Alimosho, opened its doors on the 7th of June 2021 with a formal launch on Tuesday 29th June, 2021. The hub is the first of its kind, making IHS Nigeria the premier sponsor of this initiative. The telecoms infrastructure giant funded the development of the hub in its support for Energy and Environment causes; one of its sustainability pillars.

The hub is open to everyone however, community events, challenges etc. will be tailored mainly towards Energy and Environment startups. In addition to the 600-seat capacity dome, IHS Nigeria also funded the construction of an energy laboratory with equipment like transformer winder, oscilloscope, component rack etc. in a bid to remove the barriers inhibiting innovation within the sector.

This partnership is in line with LASPARK’s mandate to promote recreation and social development and is a testament to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu’s commitment to a Greater Lagos to explore private sector-driven investments and partnerships to accelerate economic growth and benefit residents of the state.

All partners look forward to making a great impact with this initiative that allows small businesses thrive in Nigeria.