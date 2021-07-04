Buhari Felicitates With Biden on US’ Independence Anniversary

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with President Joe R. Biden Jr, the government and people of the United States as they commemorate July 4th as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

President Buhari, in a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted with delight how the Biden administration was working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

The statement said the President was keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in its efforts to improve U.S.-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

He expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples.

