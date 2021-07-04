At GTBank, Tayo Aderinokun Lives on

Raheem Akingbolu

One major attribute of super brands is that they are led by purpose-driven leaders, who are not just about building a business, but also shaping society for good. Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank sure falls in this category. GTBank as it is popularly called today was founded by thoroughbred bankers and business leaders –Fola Adeola and the late Tayo Aderinokun. After the death of Aderinokun, another purposeful driven leader, Segun Agbaje, took over and sustained the tempo. From the beginning, the promoters of the GTBank brand shared the same dream to build an enviable brand, supported by a recognizable value proposition. First, they got it right by having an iconic brand trademark and visual identity

Last week, the management of the bank took the bull by the horn to immortalise Aderinokun. As a man of value, the bank reasoned that the best way to remember the banking guru would be to identify his name with something dynamic and progressive, hence the commissioning of a training center in his honour.

Location was Abeokuta, home state of the late banker and the date was Friday, 25th June. It was 10 years after the death of the bank’s late managing director, and the inauguration of GTBank Training Complex, named; “Tayo’s Plaza.”

The Abeokuta eight-storey training complex, contains 105 en-suite residential rooms, lecture halls, two fully equipped libraries, an amphitheatre and a banking hall with 24 teller terminals amongst other facilities.

It was designed as a training ground for all new entrants of the bank to undergo intensive screening and programme on how to deliver the best customer experience in financial services.

On the opening of Tayo’s Plaza, GTBank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said, “Through our new training complex, we will continue to nurture and empower young people to think critically and break new grounds in excellence.”

Tayo Aderinokun was one of the most influential and respected bankers the nation has produced in the last 30 years. An astute and erudite gentleman, his dedication to hard work, honesty and a thirst to always improve the status quo were a mix that had a colossal impact on the Nigerian financial scene, especially after the inception of Guaranty Trust Bank.

These traits and the simple lifestyle he maintained, led to his becoming a mentor and friend to the vast number of people who knew

Tayo Aderinokun began his banking career at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Calabar, where he underwent the mandatory one year national service programme (NYSC) in 1977/78. He went on to work for Chase Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (later Continental Merchant Bank) between 1981 and 1988.

In 1988, Tayo moved to Prime Merchant Bank as an Assistant General Manager and Head, Financial Services. He resigned this appointment in 1989 to start First Marina Trust Limited a non-bank financial institution which he oversaw until co-founding Guaranty Trust Bank with his close friend, Fola Adeola in 1990.

At the inception of Guaranty Trust Bank, Tayo Aderinokun assumed the mantle of Deputy Managing Director, a position he was to hold for the next 12 years. During this time, he was involved in the supervision of the Bank’s operations with direct responsibility for asset management and liability generation.

His experience, commitment, and contributions during this period were fundamental to the impact the Bank had on the Nigerian economy over the next few years, which included the introduction of a more customer friendly form of banking that has now become the industry norm.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

