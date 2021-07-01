Two Men Remanded in Ekiti Prison for Alleged Abduction of Monarch

Victor Ogunje

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court in Ekiti State has remanded Muhammed Abubakar Ardo Duni, 50, and Bello Mohammed, 35, in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for allegedly kidnapping a monarch in the state, Oba David Oyewumi.

The Magistrate Court presided over by Abdulameen Lawal granted the order to remand the duo pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The prosecutor, Bamikole Olasunkanmi, requested for the order to allow him forward the duplicate case file to the office of DPP for legal advice.

The accused persons were alleged to have committed the kidnapping of the Obaadu of Ilemeso, Oba Oyewumi, in Oye Ekiti magisterial district on April 15, 2021.

This is punishable under Section 3 (a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Laws of Ekiti State 2015. The case has been adjourned to July 14 for mentioning.

The court also remanded one Ayo Ariyo, 23, in the correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping a middle-aged man named Peter.

The accused person was to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, as requested by the prosecutor, Bamikole Olasunkanmi.

While ruling on the request yesterday, Magistrate Lawal, granted the order pending the time the legal advice will be given from the office of the DPP.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered Matins Ifebuchi Jacob, 32, and John Joseph,18, to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

The two accused were alleged to have committed the offence of rape within the Ado Ekiti magisterial district on of May 8, 2021.

The case was adjourned to July 20 for mentioning.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

