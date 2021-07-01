PLEASE COMPLETE MAGAMA CATTLE MARKET

I want to appeal to Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State to please complete the abandoned Magama Cattle market project. This is because the market can create more than 10,000 menial jobs when completed, apart from those that will be engaging in buying and selling of cattle.

It’s nearly eight years since the former governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda, constructed Magama Gumau cattle market but failed to complete it. The project has been neglected to the extent that some of the erected structures have started collapsing.

The present administration promised to continue with the project, but it has been swept under the carpet. The community, too, wanted to continue it, but could not due to lack of government support and inadequate finance from the community members.

Your excellency, Magama is the largest and most populous town in Toro Local Government area with about 400,000 inhabitants that are mainly farmers and businessmen. Also, their business activities attract people from the neighboring states of Plateau, Kaduna and Kano. Yet Magama has less government infrastructure such as schools, primary healthcare centres, electricity, and water supply.

With Magama as a melting point of labourers, businessmen and women as well as entrepreneurs, the cattle market, when completed, will create job opportunities for not only its people but also Toro, Bauchi and Nigerians at large. It will also boost the state’s internal revenue.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama, Toro LGA, Bauchi State

