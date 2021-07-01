PDP Presents Certificate to Ozigbo, Says APC Failed Nigerians

Chuks Okocha

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday presented the certificate of return to Valentine Ozigbo as the Anambra State governorship candidate of the party for the November 6 gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, Ozigbo has pledged to commence an immediate reconciliation of all members of the party, stating that his election as the governorship candidate is the beginning of a new dawn in the state.

While presenting the certificate to Ozigbo, Secondus said: “Today we are presenting the certificate of return to our candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

“We want Nigerians to know that APC has completely failed this country. They made all sorts of promises in 2015 but they failed to fulfill all of them. We are in a mission in Anambra State to rescue Nigerians from the hands of APC. This is the worst Nigerians have experienced.

“So we believe that Anambra is a very important state not only for PDP, but for the country. The state hosts the largest number of billionaires, industries and those who have stakes in the Nigerian project. So we want to present our certificate to the candidate that has gone through all the processes and fulfilled all the conditions of our party.”

Secondus urged the governorship candidate to go and campaign peacefully and return victory not only to the people of state, but all Nigerians.

According to the PDP national chairman, “We want to state here clearly that what happened in Anambra State on June 26 is the first time ever that we have conducted a very peaceful primary election in Anambra State since 1999. As witnessed by the media and the good people of the state, our party has gone through all the necessary processes in accordance with our constitutions and guidelines.

“Today, we are here to present the certificate to him. Our party in Anambra State is very strong, and we are also very strong in the South-east zone. We believe that everyone matters, but more importantly, the ordinary people in the various communities in Anambra State and elsewhere in Nigeria matter.”

He said the PDP is also preparing for long journey for 2023.

“We believe that our party is very clear in terms of what we believe in and our core objectives. We followed our guidelines and rules in the primary election,” he stated.

In his response, the governor candidate assured the party of his resolution for total reconciliation of all aspirants that contested for the ticket, disclosing that his candidature means the beginning of a new dawn in the state.

Ozigbo said he has met with all the aspirants that contested for the ticket with him, and that has made inroads, as he is set to liberate the people from the shackles of poverty in the state.

He said: “Immediately after the election, I took off on a mission for reconciliation, as without unity, there is nothing we can achieve.

“Today, I stand before you to express my gratitude to our party. You know, when I started this journey, I said to everybody who cared to listen that I am in this journey because of my belief in our party, the changes we’ve seen in the leadership in the recent years.”

