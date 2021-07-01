CDS, Service Chiefs Attend 40th Day Prayers for Late COAS, Others

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and other service chiefs yesterday observed the 40th day prayers for the repose of the souls of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers, who died in the an air mishap at the Kaduna International Airport.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, expressed his condolence to the widows, children and relations of the deceased.

An army statement said the army chief urged them not to despair, and assured them of the continuous support of the Nigerian army.

Conducting the prayers at Niger Barracks in Abuja, the Director Islamic Affairs of the Nigerian army, Brigadier-General Shehu Mustapha, prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

He prayed to God to grant the families and relations of the departed souls, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and friends, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Mustapha further stated that the demise of Lt. Gen. Attahiru and 10 others is a great loss to the armed forces of Nigeria and the country at large.

He reminded all of the need to be mindful of their deeds here on earth in preparation for life final journey.

The statement said dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Chief of Defence Staff, Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Principal Staff Officers from Defence and the Services Headquarters, members of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) and the Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA).

Also present was the wife of the late COAS, Mrs. Fati Attahiru; families and friends of the deceased among several other dignitaries.

Highlights of the event were the recitation of the Holy Quran, prayers for Nigeria, as well as condolence messages to the families of the deceased.

