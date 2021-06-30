Philanthropist Donates Cash, Gifts to Orphanage Home to Mark 70th Birthday

Chris Asika

As part of activities marking his 70th birthday, the Chief Executive Officer of Icepok Nigeria Limited, Chief Ifeanyichukwu Okaro recently donated provisions, food stuffs and toiletries worth N100,000 and N200,000 cash to the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice, Surulere, Lagos.

Okoro, a retired senior staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria, told THISDAY that he decided to celebrate his birthday at the facility because of his love for children.

“My love for children started very early in my life, even though it took me 10 years before I started having my own children, it did not stop me from loving children. I cant’s count how many kids I have sponsored through school both in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. It is a call I have from God. Don’t hold back, you must reach out particularly to the less privileged. That is the essence of Christianity. I had to follow the scripture which tells us to show compassion to humanity.”

The event, which was well attended by friends, well wishers and the chaplains and members of St. Georges Military Church Apapa, was followed by a holy communion service at the church.

In appreciation, a staff of the orphanage, who preferred anonymity, thanked the celebrant and invited guests.

“On behalf of the founder, God will bless you for creating out time to visit these abandoned children, 8/10 of the children here are deformed. If not for COVID-19, we usually encourage visitors to go inside and see them and even play with them, but because they are vulnerable to ailments.

This facility was built and handed over to us by Mr. Raji Fashola on Sunday, June 28, 2009 when he was Governor of Lagos State during his birthday just like Sir Okaro is celebrating today and ever since then we have only survived by generous donations of people like you today.”

“My prayer for you is you will cross 80, 90 and beyond in Jesus name, Amen. Happy birthday Sir.”

On her part, the founder, Mrs. Theresa Onolaja explained how some of the children were picked where they were abandoned in churches, mosques and other public places and how the home has given shelter and confort to save the lives of the children.

“Disability is nothing as these children are created by God. They are unique and should be treated as such by society at large.

Integration and equal rights should not be denied, they are disabled which means they are there already, we think we are normal but the truth is we are more disabled than these children. I thank God for this vision and my unquenchable thirst for loving, caring, working, walking, wining and dining with these society rejects. They are my treasure.”

She said the facility cares for children with terminal and life threatening illness which offers comfortable, caring and loving environment with state-of-the art facility to support the society rejects with care, comfort and pain management.

Speaking during the church service the Vicar Venerable B.G Newton, admonished all in attendance to emulate the exemplary life of the celebrant by giving to charity especially the less privileged.

“Today is a day to give thanks to God in your life and the care you have given to the society. God will grant you more happiness, many more birthdays and prosperity. May the grace of God be sufficient for you in your life. We wish you happy birthday sir.”

In his sermon titled ‘One day at a Time’, he said the number 70 appeared many times in the bible, but not in respect to birthdays.

For instance, he said in Exodus 24:12 Moses was accompanied by 70 elders to worship the lord and collect the two tablet of stones where the commandment was written; relating it to Okaro gathing people through Grace so Amazing Foundation (GSAF), a daily scripture manual which he has distributed to many to build their spiritual lives.

“Continue to praise God and worship him for all you have achieved because some of your school mates may not be as privileged as you are. Keep the flag flying.”

Okaro also called on Nigerians to recognise the less privileged institutions, stressing the need for wealthy citizens to show support just like in the civilized world.

He prayed that God will touch the hearts of the ministers of health, internal affairs, social development and education to wake up to the social menace of lack of care for the less privileged institutions.

