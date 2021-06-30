Insecurity: House Urges IG to Investigate Jos Killings

Adedayo Akinwale

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, to carry out investigations with the aim of bringing to justice the perpetrators of the recent killings in Kuru community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary yesterday by Hon. Dachung Bagos.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said there had been an increase in the rate of insecurity and killing of innocent people by persons who have been tagged as suspected gunmen in Nigeria of which his constituency has been part of the areas affected.

Bagos noted that a community within his constituency was attacked on June 13, 2021.

According to him, “The attack, which took place on June 13, 2021, claimed the lives of 12 of my constituents, who were gruesomely killed in Danchol (Sabon Layi) and Kushe, Kuru of Jos South LGA.”

Bagos expressed concern that most of his people live in fear of the unknown due to insecurity, and could no longer access their farms with ease, which is their main source of livelihood.

He noted that unless the issue of insecurity is handled with doggedness at all level in the country, Nigeria may turn into a nightmare for its citizens, and the people may lose their confidence in government’s ability to provide them adequate security.

The House resolved and “mandate the IG to carry out investigations connected to the mayhem perpetrated in our community (Kuru), ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.”

