AIICO Refreshes Website

AIICO Insurance Plc said it has launched a new corporate website and e-business portal. This, it stated was in line with its commitment to providing superior and remarkable experience for both its customers and the public. The company, said besides providing information about its operations, its products and services, it is strategically positioned as a digital marketing ecosystem where the users’ journey from awareness to purchase and post-purchase experience is now easy and seamless.

AIICO Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, speaking on the new website said: “Our obsession for superior customer experience is the key driver for the development of the new website.

“We restructured the layout to make navigation a whole lot easier. The contents are now simpler and more relatable. Also, we considered speed and responsiveness to different users’ devices, guaranteeing a uniform experience at all times.”

Fajemirokun, further said the new website is AIICO’s way of refreshing the minds of its audience on its brand values, while keeping value to customers and other stakeholders in mind.

“We are in touch with the realities of the rapid developments in the digital space vis-à-vis customer expectations and we are uniquely positioned to keep meeting and surpassing these expectations,” he added.

According to him, one key feature on the new website and the e-business portal is security, adding that the company has put measures in place to guarantee safe transactions at all times.

“We invite existing and prospective customers to do business with us without worries,” he assured.

According to him, with the new website, reporting claims is now easier with the prominent claims button at the top menu, giving opportunity to customers to initiate a claims process easily.

He said without doubts, the new website’s aesthetic values and functionalities are a reflection of a futuristic brand, going above and beyond, and positioned for long-term market leadership.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

