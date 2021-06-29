NRC Apologises to Passengers over Abuja-Kaduna Train Breakdown

Sends faulting locomotive to Idu yards for repair

By Kasim Sumaina

The Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday tendered an apology to passengers on board KA2 train that left Rigasa, Kaduna state to Abuja but developed a mechanic fault resulting in its breakdown

The Corporation, while tendering its apologies to all passengers on board, noted that the failure and consequent delay no doubt caused delays to subsequent train services from Abuja to Kaduna.

Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, Mr. Pascal Nnoli, in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja, said: “The failed Locomotive is currently receiving attention from our team of Engineers and Technicians at the Idu Locomotive workshop.

“While thanking our esteemed passengers for their patronage, we once more sincerely apologize for inconveniences this breakdown would have caused them.”

Passengers on Abuja/Kaduna train were reported to have been stranded in Dutse, Kaduna, as the train developed faults few minutes into the journey.

Five minutes after the train departed the Rigasa Station in Kaduna, it developed a mechanical fault twice before it finally broke down.

