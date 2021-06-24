How COVID-19 Accelerated Innovation, Digital Transformation

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, has said the COVID-19 pandemic which plagued global economies also helped in accelerating the digital transformation journey of most economies in a much faster way than it was imagined.

Abdulahi further said the pandemic stirred up the innate ability in tech savvy people to become more dramatic and compelled them to develop disruptive solutions that offered opportunities for more convenient online presence with less disturbance, leading to digital innovation and internet economy that have enhanced digital economy.

Abdullahi said this during his presentation at the 8th Annual Instalment of the International Data Corporation (IDC) West Africa CIO Summit 2021, which held recently with the theme: “Innovation Strategies Evolving on the Demand of New Realities is Exciting”.

He cited Economy Africa reports of 2020, which revealed that by 2025, the value of Internet Economy in Africa would reach $180 billion, accounting for about 5.2 per cent of the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and by 2050 its projection is estimated to be $712 billion, about 8.5 per cent of the continent’s GDP.

According to Abdullahi, “Innovation drives growth in the internet economy, and has inspired three digital capabilities; firstly, Ubiquitous Data, which is used to make decision and have Information at anytime.

“Secondly, Unlimited Connectivity particularly Internet of Things (IoT), which ease connectivity and learning things easily. Lastly, Massive Computing Processing Power, which has no limit to what can be processed. These capabilities are the source of inspiration that ignites innovation and create demand in the digital era.”

He further said: “The global advancement and digital technologies are making the world a better place. We are inspired to deliver rapid business innovations and new customer value prepositions. African start-ups coming up with unique business models, digital transformation platforms and services that creates incredible value with a significant impact on human lives and the economy, which indicates that Africa will not miss the fourth industrial revolution unlike the first, second and third industrial era where we lost out in creating and capturing values across the globe.”

He told the global audience that in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari had laid the foundation for a digital Nigeria by expanding the mandate of Ministry Communications to cover digital economy, which the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has a larger focus vision of digitalising the country.

“In 2019, the ministry formulated a National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria, which serves as laid down foundation to create and capture value from innovation in the digital economy.

“The implementation of the strategies within two years, has significantly impacted the economy with the digital sector being the fastest growing sector, which saved the country from COVID-19 induced session. The Nigerian National Digital Economy Policy and Strategies, crafted the Strategic Economic Roadmap and Action Plan 2021-2024 with the objective of articulating new strategies for the Nigerian ecosystem in accordance with the current aspirations of government that was built on seven strategic pillars namely: Developmental Regulation, Digital Literacy and Digital skills, Digital Transformation, Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies.”

He explained to the audience that part of NDEPS was to develop and innovate solutions using emerging technologies like: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) among others, to provide quality life, education, poverty eradication, health and wellbeing.

Abdullahi encouraged Chief Information Officers from organisations to focus more on initiating digital innovation strategies considering global digital trends and new realities.

“Every organisation or country is unique and has its peculiarities but the digital strategies will provide a map for your journey. Our dream in Africa is to be digitally self-reliant and become a digital hub for digital services exportation, a critical driver for digital transformation and a frontier for vibrant and highly competitive digital economy.

“Our youthful population, location and time zone are our competitive age, and we the CIO’s are the drivers of our dreams in our respective organisations and countries, being proactive and responding to opportunities offered by technological innovations,” Abdullahi said.

