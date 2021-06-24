Home-based Eagles Begin Training in Abuja for Mexico Clash

Femi Solaja

Ahead of the international friendly against México next month in Los Angeles USA, invited home-based Super Eagles commenced preparations for the match yesterday in Abuja.

THISDAY checks revealed that 25 players invited for the assignment all turned up for the day-one training session which began in the morning with former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, in-charge of the proceedings.

Team Manager, Gernot Rohr, observed the training from the stand with handful of football fans also watching as the players taken through their rounds.

The light session yesterday morning saw Enugu Rangers’ front man, Ibrahim Olawoyin score the only goal of the session against Ikechukwu Ezenwa-led side.

Rohr surprised pundits on Tuesday when he invited entirely home-based players for the match but a section of the sporting media reported that most of the foreign-based players actually opted out and wanted their off season vacation. Most of them will be needed when the next World Cup qualifying round of matches come up in September.

The home-based fixture against Mexico is not likely to impact on the next FIFA ranking when it is released next month.

Nigeria still maintains 32nd position in the ranking and third best on the continent with Senegal, Tunisia ahead of the team while current AFCON Champion, Algeria are fourth on the log.

Nigeria will play the CONCACAF team on July 3rd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the stadium that staged the final match of USA ‘94 World Cup final which Brazil won on penalty shoot-out against Italy.

Players in Camp

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Shaibu Suleman (PKE FC Lagos); Nwabali Stanley Bobo (Lobi Stars)

Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Mohammed Zirkiflu (Plateau United); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara

United)

Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa

United); Uche Nwasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina

United);

Forwards: Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United)

