FCT Records Seven Deaths in 91 Suspected Cholera Cases

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The FCT Administration Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) has confirmed the death of seven persons in the territory linked to 91 suspected cholera cases.

The Acting Secretary of the HHSS, Dr Mohammed Kawu, disclosed this Thursday while briefing the press on the cholera outbreak.

He said that suspected cases were reported in three area councils including Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Gwagwalada and Bwari.

Kawu said that all the seven deaths associated with the faeco-oral gastro intestinal disease were recorded in AMAC out of which three of the cases tested positive to cholera using the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit.

According to him, the HHSS began to receive reports of sporadic cases gastro-enteritis in some FCT communities including the IDP camp in Wassa, Dei-Dei, Zuba, Shenagum and Kubwa.

He attributed the sporadic outbreak to the leaching of sewage into the drinking water ways during the rainy season and the contamination of food matters by the bacteria.

The acting health secretary said the FCTA had deployed some RDT test kits, drugs and consumables in some of its health facilities that have reported cholera cases, while also in the process of distributing the commodities to the remaining health facilities including some primary health facilities.

He noted that the HHSS through the Department of Public Health has intensified surveillance in the health facilities and has also directed the area councils to do the same respectively.

Kawu urged FCT residents to report any case of diarrheal disease to the nearest health facility and improve on general personal hygiene in addition to ensuring that the water used for domestic purposes is clean and boiled and ensure that faecal wastes are hygienically disposed of.

