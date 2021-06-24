Edo Police to Begin Training, Profiling of Vigilante Groups

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Edo State Police Command has said that it would soon begin the training and profiling of the state vigilante groups to ensure that their activities would complement the police’s efforts in checking insecurity.

Speaking on a local radio station that was monitored in Benin City,

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Kotongs Bello, said: “We have directed their leaders to take them to the nearest Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for registration and profiling to ensure that those involved are not cultist and robbers who want to use the opportunity to bring their guns out and molest innocent people as we are not going to allow that.

“If any vigilante member commits any offence in a particular area, we will call the leader in that area to make enquiries, and such a person will be reported to the nearest DPO.

“We are calling on people with genuine intentions to join the vigilante groups and work with us, not those molesting people, not those carrying guns and hiding under the guise of vigilante to be robbing and molesting people, we don’t tolerate that. The essence of the vigilante is to work with the police and the police will supervise them.”

Bello disclosed that their training would commence very soon. He said: “The governor is still working at the Ogida Police Training School and very soon, maybe by next month, they will start their training. It is only the ones that have been confirmed, those ones that we are sure of their character that will be trained. That is what is in the pipeline now.”

