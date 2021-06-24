Akwa Ibom: Four Points By Sheraton Set to Open September

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Wednesday met with the management of Marriot Group, led by Mr. Volker Heiden, Area Vice President of Marriott International, to finalise arrangements for the commencement of operations at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene.

A statement said the meeting, which held at the Marriot Envoy, Accra, discussed concluding modalities to ensure that the opening of the hotel was no longer delayed.

Governor Emmanuel expressed his delight that his promise to ensure that every strategic infrastructure was converted into a valuable asset for the benefit of Akwa Ibom people, is finding expression in the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel.

The delegation, which was led by the Governor, had Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government; Mr. Uko Udom SAN , Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Rt. Hon. Okpolopm Etteh, Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties; Mr. Imo-Abasi Jacobs, Executive Director, AKICORP and Chairman of Ibom Air Board; and Engr. Ephraim Udosen , Director of Projects, in the Ministry of Special Duties.

