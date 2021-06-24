Akpan Hogan Ekpo Centre Organises Lecture

Peter Uzoho

The Center for Public Policy has announced the third annual Birthday lecture in honour of Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo, a former Vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo and renowned Professor of Economics and Public Policy.

The lecture will hold on Friday June 25th, 2021, at the main campus of the University of Uyo.

According to a statement, the guest lecturer would be Dr. Obadiaha Mailafia, who is a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a Development Economist and political philosopher.

The topic for the event is: “Insecurity and Economic Development in Nigeria.”

The lecture would have two discussants: Dr. Asikpo Essien-Ibok, a political scientist and Prof. Andem Ayara, an economist and former Deputy Vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar. The Vice-chancellor, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo will be the Chief Host.

“The public is invited. It is expected that leading political figures and public policy analysts are expected to attend,” the statement added.

Ekpo is one of the foremost economists in Nigeria and Chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training. He was the immediate Director General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), pioneer Vice-chancellor of the Akwa Ibom State University and former Vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo (Federal) as well as a former Non-Executive Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Centre for Public Policy was conceived by his former students, friends and family and named after him.

